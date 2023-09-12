Corn Is Literally The Only Ingredient Needed For A Delicious Ready-To-Sip Soup

When sweet summer corn is fresh and abundant at your local farmers market, it's best to prepare it as simply as possible and with very few ingredients. You're probably used to eating it straight off the cob after it's been grilled in its husk or briefly boiled and slathered in butter and salt. Make no mistake: this is a perfect food.

We're not here to cast aside a classic, of course. But if you're looking to mix things up, capitalize on that juicy corn flavor, and keep things as fuss-free as possible, try making no-cook corn soup. It only takes one ingredient (you guessed it: corn) and you don't even need to turn on your stove. All you need is salt, a juicer, and sweet corn.

The chilled soup, which The Takeout gleaned from a "chef friend," is endlessly adaptable; better yet, it's delicious enough on its own that it doesn't require any add-ons in its most basic form. Here's how to make it at home.