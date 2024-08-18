This Trendy Condiment Will Give Your Fruit Pizzas A Hefty Flavor Kick
Are you a fan of fruit pizzas? You're not alone! Fruit pizzas are a sweet and tasty twist on the standard variety. With fruit pizza, you're swapping the savory meat for fruits, but that's not the only difference you'll encounter. Crust options range from baked cookie dough to pie crusts, and sauces include cream cheese, chocolate spread, or a thin layer of jam. However, we have another condiment in mind to give your fruit pizza a hefty flavor kick: hot honey.
Hot honey is just as it sounds; sweet golden nectar mixed with spicy chili pepper. It's shockingly versatile and complements both sweet and savory dishes. Use it as a fried chicken glaze or a gourmet popcorn topping or drizzle it on top of an ice cream sundae. Of course, this rich syrup is the perfect addition to pizza of all kinds. But while it's delicious on a slice of cheese, it gives fruit pizza an extra special touch. Fruit pizzas aren't typically spicy, so hot honey adds that unexpected element. Plus, sweet and spicy flavors balance each other out well.
While store-bought brands are increasingly popular, nothing beats homemade hot honey. Plus, making it at home means you can control that fire and always have some on hand. If you're already dreaming of how to construct your fruit pizza with hot honey, read on. We'll detail different ways to use this spicy condiment, plus other topping ideas.
How to use hot honey on your fruit pizza
Fruit and hot honey are a match made in culinary heaven. Honey's sweetness softens the acidity of the fruit, and if you love spicy food, that extra kick is welcome. Since hot honey blends with so many different flavors, you can combine it with just about any fruit. It can be used as a topping, a dip, or even as a base sauce.
If you'd like hot honey to take center stage, use it as a base. Spread a thin layer over your crust and arrange fruit on top. Don't be afraid to get creative with the design — a pretty presentation goes a long way. And since honey is so sticky, you won't have to worry about the fruit falling off as you serve.
If your fruit pizza already has a delicious base, hot honey makes a fantastic addition. This fruit pizza recipe uses a cookie crust with cottage cheese and if you've ever combined cottage cheese and honey, you know it's worth repeating. Meanwhile, a nut butter and banana pizza is screaming for the sticky sweetness of honey, so drizzle it over the top of your pizza — and again — bonus points for presentation. This pizza is your canvas and the hot honey is your paint, so go to town with dot art or create a pinwheel. Alternatively, serve hot honey on the side and let guests do the work, which works best if they're sensitive to spice.
More ways to upgrade fruit pizza
Hot honey is just one way to jazz up those fruit pizzas. So if you're looking for more creative topping ideas, you've come to the right place. One easy way to spice things up is with herbs and spices. Cinnamon or nutmeg can be sprinkled over your fruit pizzas in seconds, providing a burst of extra flavor with little effort. Coconut flakes or slivered almonds add a nice crunch. And if you'd like a delicate garnish, add a few carefully placed mint sprigs or edible flowers before serving. Or, decorate your pie with some beautiful swirls of whipped cream.
If you're a sauce fanatic, you've got options. Sweetened condensed milk or its cooked cousin dulce de leche work as a sauce or a topping. Chocolate or butterscotch syrup bottles are easy to squeeze over a fruit pizza. And if your preferred condiment doesn't come in a bottle, just use a pastry bag. This method works if you'd like coconut cream or cream cheese frosting as a topping rather than a base.
Remember, fruit pizza is your oyster. You can mix and match toppings as you please, using hot honey with any of them. You might be surprised by the flavor combinations you come up with, so don't be afraid to experiment and create the fruit pizza of your dreams.