This Trendy Condiment Will Give Your Fruit Pizzas A Hefty Flavor Kick

Are you a fan of fruit pizzas? You're not alone! Fruit pizzas are a sweet and tasty twist on the standard variety. With fruit pizza, you're swapping the savory meat for fruits, but that's not the only difference you'll encounter. Crust options range from baked cookie dough to pie crusts, and sauces include cream cheese, chocolate spread, or a thin layer of jam. However, we have another condiment in mind to give your fruit pizza a hefty flavor kick: hot honey.

Hot honey is just as it sounds; sweet golden nectar mixed with spicy chili pepper. It's shockingly versatile and complements both sweet and savory dishes. Use it as a fried chicken glaze or a gourmet popcorn topping or drizzle it on top of an ice cream sundae. Of course, this rich syrup is the perfect addition to pizza of all kinds. But while it's delicious on a slice of cheese, it gives fruit pizza an extra special touch. Fruit pizzas aren't typically spicy, so hot honey adds that unexpected element. Plus, sweet and spicy flavors balance each other out well.

While store-bought brands are increasingly popular, nothing beats homemade hot honey. Plus, making it at home means you can control that fire and always have some on hand. If you're already dreaming of how to construct your fruit pizza with hot honey, read on. We'll detail different ways to use this spicy condiment, plus other topping ideas.