Sweet treats are the perfect way to finish off a meal or brighten up your day. While cakes, cookies, and pies are delicious staples, in the summertime we sometimes don't want to turn on the oven and we're looking for something a little fresher and lighter. Daily Meal recipe developer Deniz Vergara shares this deviled cheesecake-stuffed strawberries recipe that will satisfy your sweet tooth with little effort. Plus, she points out, "They're the perfect way to enjoy classic cheesecake flavors – but lightened up!"

Instead of using cream cheese and sour cream, Vergara swaps some of the cream cheese for vanilla-flavored Greek yogurt and says, "I promise, you will never be able to tell!" A hint of lemon zest in the filling adds the perfect tart accent to complement the juicy sweetness of the strawberries. A crumble of crushed graham crackers completes the transformation from fruit into a much-loved dessert.

If you're looking for a fun dessert that combines perfectly ripe summer strawberries with creamy tangy richness, these deviled strawberries fit the bill. "They are super easy to make and you can even make the cheesecake filling in advance and pipe it onto strawberries closer to when you want to serve them," Vergara comments, making this recipe a great option when you're hosting a summery party.