Start Putting Car Wax On Your Glass Stovetop. Here's Why

Cleaning your stovetop to eliminate gunk can be one of the most tedious kitchen tasks. Glass stovetops, in particular, can be temperamental and difficult to clean, not only due to their susceptibility to being scratched and nicked easily but because no matter how hard you scrub, they just never seem to sparkle and shine. The good news, though, is that car wax, however unexpected, can help clean your glass stovetop without glass cleaner while still achieving that elusive sheen much easier.

Car wax is typically used to protect a car's paint from scratches and destructive environmental elements, and it's equally effective when used on your stovetop. Due to its natural oils, car wax has the ability to provide a natural sheen to anything it comes in contact with. Additionally, its chemical properties — similar to those in nonstick cooking spray — are effective at repelling spills, stains, and dirt, keeping them from adhering to the surface on which the wax is applied. When spread in a thin layer on your glass stovetop, it's a quick, easy method of adding an extra protective layer that helps you keep that stovetop pristine.