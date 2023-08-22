Why Your Watermelons May Run The Risk Of Exploding

As far as how to avoid it, well ... you can't, not entirely. This is just a thing that sometimes happens. If you see your watermelon foaming, get rid of it immediately. But you can mitigate the problem by storing your watermelon in your fridge right from when you get it; the cold will slow (if not entirely stop) the process.

Your fridge doesn't solve the problem entirely, though. Heat exacerbates the issue, which is why there have been more reports of this phenomenon lately: It's been really, really hot out. But it's not just that this happens to fruit you've left out too long; sometimes it's just got issues from the jump, and you'll have an exploding snack on your hands the day after you purchase it. The only real way to deal with this issue is to monitor your watermelons closely.

Maybe you can't avoid it, but this is also one of the few sides you can have an explosion in your house and not deal with emergency services needing to be contacted. And on the plus side, it makes for one heck of a story.