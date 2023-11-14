What You Should Know Before Smoking Meat In Cold Weather

Everything with grilling or smoking in the winter comes down to ensuring the temperature stays consistent. The actual cooking methodologies of how to grill or smoke are largely the same — it's just about working to ensure your grill doesn't get hit with inconsistent readings on the thermometer. Fortunately, there are a few ways to accomplish this.

The first is to know that grilling in winter means you have to work a little harder because instead of the grill going from an ambient 90 degrees to 225, it has to go from the colder temperature outside to 225. Not only will this take longer, but it will require more fuel, so make sure you've got plenty available. Also, be careful how often you open the grill because every time you do, heat will escape.

It's also important to keep an eye on the wind. If you're working with a smoker with a specific airflow path, you want the wind to be going through the smoker, not against it; this may burn fuel faster, but the alternative keeps the smoker from heating up. Ideally, you want to position your grill outside of the path of the wind, but sometimes this isn't possible.