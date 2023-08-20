For Perfect Grilled Scallops, Make Sure You Crank The Heat

Some proteins feel like classics on the grill: Steak, chicken, burgers, and hot dogs. But you can grill plenty of other things if you want to try them out in new and interesting ways. Though seafood may be a controversial grilling choice, with meatier fishes like salmon or swordfish tending to work far better than flakier ones like cod or haddock, there are creatures found in the ocean that do grill up quite nicely. One of them — which you may never have thought of trying before — is sea scallops.

Many chefs recommend against grilling scallops, but even they don't insist it can't be done, just that they prefer other methods. And while the classic preparation of scallops certainly doesn't go anywhere near a grill, you absolutely can grill them. It's like any other food — you just have to be smart about it, and with scallops, that starts with blisteringly high heat.