When Grilling Lobster Tails, Skewers Are Your Best Friend
Any barbecue or cookout is improved when grilled lobster tail is on the menu. The luxuriousness of lobster is well-documented — it's delicious whether baked, steamed, broiled, or even air-fried — but the grill adds levels of depth and dimension to both flavor and texture, creating that crisp, light char that contrasts with the inherent sweetness of the shellfish, along with a smoky element that levels up the whole affair. It's transcendent. There is, however, a tricky part to tossing your lobster tails on the grill.
As they're heated, lobster tails tend to curl, which is less of an issue in an oven or similar, as they will continue to receive more or less even distribution of heat from all sides. With the grill, on the other hand, as they do so, parts of your tail will peel away from the grate and thus wind up farther from the heat source. This could result in an inconsistent cook.
Fortunately, there's an easy solution to keeping your tails straight. Inserting a skewer through the meat will help prevent that pesky curling, which will ensure your lobster is perfectly grilled through — and it makes for a pretty presentation, too.
Giving your lobster tails the grill treatment
This is a super simple method that will save you from wasting a single bite of your precious seafood selection. All you have to do is cut the top of the shells and part of the way through the meat inside. The objective is to open it up enough to allow you to get in there to insert your skewer. Metal skewers are ideal if you've got them, but you can use wooden ones in a pinch — just be sure to soak the latter in water for 10 to 15 minutes first to prevent them from burning.
You can also take this opportunity to add a little flavor boost to your lobster. Try making a paste of paprika, lemon, pepper, garlic, cilantro, and oil and brush beneath the shell for grilled lobster tails with depth and complexity, or a barbecue rub for a twist on the usual chicken or pork that will complement that smokey grill character. You can get creative with your choice of spices and herbs, as the sweet and relatively neutral flavor of lobster is super accommodating.
From there, you can proceed to grill your tails as you typically would, keeping an eye out for the flesh to become opaque, which signals it's time to eat. Another benefit of using skewers? They make flipping your lobster that much easier.
Making the most of your grilled lobster meat
Once you have grilled lobster tails, you have lots of options for how you prepare and serve them. One classic and always impressive option is to go with a surf and turf (an iconic dish officially only every four years, but deserves a spot at your dinner table as often as possible). But the steak and seafood pairing is far from the only option; a perfectly grilled lobster tail has got legs.
For a casual lunch or a beachside snack, Connecticut style lobster rolls are a crowd pleaser with nothing more than a little butter, but you can doctor things up with some compound butter infused with herbs and spices. You can even go for a southwestern spin with a lobster quesadilla with pineapple mango relish, where smoky peppers complement and tart fruits provide a counterpoint. A Maine lobster salad with blood orange and tarragon-citrus vinaigrette also makes for a balanced application, where the char of the grill is tempered by bright citrus and herb. Having this simple skewer trick handy will have you prepared with a lot more perfectly cooked lobster meat to enjoy, no matter how you choose to serve it.