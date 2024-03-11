When Grilling Lobster Tails, Skewers Are Your Best Friend

Any barbecue or cookout is improved when grilled lobster tail is on the menu. The luxuriousness of lobster is well-documented — it's delicious whether baked, steamed, broiled, or even air-fried — but the grill adds levels of depth and dimension to both flavor and texture, creating that crisp, light char that contrasts with the inherent sweetness of the shellfish, along with a smoky element that levels up the whole affair. It's transcendent. There is, however, a tricky part to tossing your lobster tails on the grill.

As they're heated, lobster tails tend to curl, which is less of an issue in an oven or similar, as they will continue to receive more or less even distribution of heat from all sides. With the grill, on the other hand, as they do so, parts of your tail will peel away from the grate and thus wind up farther from the heat source. This could result in an inconsistent cook.

Fortunately, there's an easy solution to keeping your tails straight. Inserting a skewer through the meat will help prevent that pesky curling, which will ensure your lobster is perfectly grilled through — and it makes for a pretty presentation, too.