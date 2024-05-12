The Muffin Tin Trick For A Perfect Donut Pan In A Pinch

When making fried donuts or even TikTok's viral two-ingredient donut holes, there's no need for a pan or mold, as the dough can simply be cut into circles before being tossed into a pot of oil. However, if you're making cake donuts, which are baked and call for batter instead of dough, a donut pan is usually necessary. The problem with donut pans is they aren't very versatile. You can really only use them for one type of baked good, and they take up valuable cabinet space.

Fortunately, there's a clever workaround for those who want to make cake donuts without buying a specialized pan: Use a muffin tin. Although muffin tins don't have the traditional donut shape, you can easily adapt them by rolling strips of aluminum foil into little tubes and placing them in the center of each muffin cup. Pouring the batter around the foil cylinders you created will then form a hole in the center of each donut, much like a donut pan. This method might result in donuts with a slightly flatter bottom, but it's an effective muffin tin hack that avoids the need for a dedicated donut pan.