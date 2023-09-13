Effortlessly Make Brownie Bowls With This Muffin Tin Hack

There's nothing like ice cream slowly melting into a bowl made entirely from a brownie. And the internet has no shortage of brownie bowl-making hacks. But if you've ever tried to swirl brownie batter around a muffin tin or carefully carve a half-baked brownie into a bowl, there's a good chance you've wound up with a lot of mess and not much in the way of edible eats. It turns out that there's a simple way to create a brownie bowl that only requires two muffins tins, your favorite brownie recipe (or box mix), and a carton of ice cream.

This brilliant idea will end any meal on a sweet note and these bowls only take a few minutes to mix and bake but are sure to turn heads as an after school treat or at the next bake sale (just make sure to store them properly). Brownie bowls also freeze well and can be defrosted in the microwave for a fast individual treat or when feeding a hoard of hungry kids at the last minute. The best part about this fast and delicious dessert is that all you need is a muffin tin to make this hack happen.