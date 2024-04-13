TruMoo Star Wars Blue Milk Review: The Force Is Strong With This One
When "Star Wars" hit theaters in 1977, it changed moviegoing forever and could have easily changed milk drinking forever, too. In the film, our hero Luke Skywalker is having a frustrating conversation with his uncle Owen but at least gets to wash his supper down with a tall glass of blue milk, served by his beloved aunt Beru. Audiences ate up the George Lucas film and, in turn, dreamed of drinking up that exotic-looking blue milk themselves. Sadly, fans have waited a long, long time for such a thirst to be quenched. Now, 47 years later, the fine folks at TruMoo are making blue milk a reality, and it's coming soon to a retailer in a galaxy not so far, far away.
DFA Dairy Brands' SVP of marketing, Rachel Kyllo, said in a statement, "TruMoo is all about fun and flavor, so we're always looking for new and innovative ways to bring the joys of flavored milk from our family farms to families across the country." She added, "We're excited to see fans of all ages indulging in this delicious beverage that's also a good source of protein for strong muscles."
So, does TruMoo's "Star Wars"-inspired Blue Milk bring balance to the Force of expectations, or has it crossed over to the dark side, ready to be thrown down the chute and into the Death Star's trash compactor? This sip and review is based on taste, nostalgia, and overall lovability.
Some recommendations are based on first-hand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.
History of Star Wars' blue milk
In George Lucas' script, blue milk was simply referred to as a "blue fluid from a refrigerated container." There was actually an additional scene in the original movie showing Aunt Beru filling up a pitcher of blue milk, which, sadly, was left on the cutting room floor. Later, when everything in the canon of "Star Wars" had to have an official name, blue milk was dubbed Bantha milk, from the native Tatooine mammal that dots the planet's sandscape.
Luke Skywalker portrayer Mark Hamill described the blue milk to Radio Times as the kind of milk one uses for camping since it doesn't need to be refrigerated, adding, "They put blue food coloring in it — and it was really ghastly. Oily and sweet and euch! Triggered your gag reflex." In 2005, for his 30th birthday, future "Rogue One" director Gareth Edwards actually got to sleep over at the Tunisian set where the scene was originally shot and dyed some milk blue to celebrate. Blue milk would later be served in various avenues of "Star Wars" media, including "Episode II – Attack of the Clones." Although Luke Skywalker reemerged in 2017's "The Last Jedi," he had sadly switched to drinking green milk.
The first official taste of blue milk came in 2019, when taps started flowing at the Milk Stand, located within Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World. TruMoo's offering will be the first blue milk available in stores, though.
What does TruMoo Blue Milk taste like?
Popping off the fittingly blue cap, a quick peek inside the small hole reveals a bubbly substance that could pass for a Tar Heel blue spirulina smoothie or perhaps even milky windshield washer fluid. Most importantly, it looks like it would be right at home in Aunt Beru's kitchen. I'm not sure what blue milk is supposed to smell like, but this version smells like vanilla extract ice cream.
Without further ado, I poured the milk into a clear glass, so I could further admire its sky(walker) blueness. My initial sip revealed it to be like a melted but chilled diet vanilla milkshake. It had a creamier taste to it than standard low-fat milk and remained refreshing with each sip.
Since milk isn't just for standalone drinking, I figured it would be best to try TruMoo's Blue Milk in a variety of natural habitats. First up was in a bowl of cereal. I chose Life cereal for its crispness and light sweetness. The cereal looked jarringly weird swimming in this milk, and it ended up making the cereal overly sugary and kind of gluey tasting. Blue Milk worked a lot better in a cup of coffee. The color and taste basically disappeared, with the milk turning the black coffee to a standard mocha color. For a nightcap, I poured some vodka over iced milk, which made for a totally smooth white Russian that happened to be blue.
Nutritional information for TruMoo Blue Milk
TruMoo Blue Milk is 1% low-fat milk, mixed with liquid sugar, and contains less than 1% of natural flavors, carrageenan, guar gum, Blue 1, Red 40, vitamin A palmitate, and vitamin D3. It naturally contains the allergen milk.
The entire product is a half-gallon, or 1.89 liters. A single serving size is a cup of Blue Milk, and that's good for 150 calories, 2.5 grams of fat total, 1.5 grams of saturated fat, 15 milligrams of cholesterol, 120 milligrams of sodium, 8 grams of protein, and 24 grams of carbohydrates, which includes 23 grams of sugars total and 12 grams of added sugars.
A cup contains 2.5 micrograms of vitamin D, 293 milligrams of calcium, 400 milligrams of potassium, 150 micrograms of vitamin A, 12 micrograms of folate, 1 microgram of vitamin B12, and 229 milligrams of phosphorus.
How to buy TruMoo Blue Milk
TruMoo Blue Milk is available for a limited time only, starting April 17 and hanging around through July. The milk is only available in one size — a half-gallon plastic jug, at the suggested retail price of $3.79.
TruMoo Blue Milk will be sold refrigerated at nationwide grocery stores, convenience stores, and retailers, where availability and price may vary. Retailers include Walmart, Target, Kroger, DashMart, 7-Eleven, QuikTrip, Food Lion, Stop & Shop, Meijer, Publix, and several others. Be sure to utilize TruMoo's Store Locator on its website for availability nearest you.
Based on the best-by date listed the jug I received, it looks like the milk should be good to go for at least a week after you take it home from the store. It must be kept refrigerated, and it is advised to shake well before using.
The final verdict
There is a very specific target audience for TruMoo's Blue Milk, and it's not for drinkers who are into oddly colored milk. Blue milk has been a part of the "Star Wars" galaxy since the very beginning, earning legions of fans from many different generations, thanks to the release of the prequels, sequels, and everything else that has been made ever since. While it's nice that Disney made the blue milk drink a physical reality at Walt Disney World, it costs consumers a pretty penny to get to that milk stand. Why go through all that trouble for just a pour, when the opportunity now exists for you to do so in the comfort of your own home, and for under $5?
TruMoo Blue Milk is the creamy dream come true for "Star Wars" fans of any age. Sure, it's basically a gimmicky product, but "Star Wars" fans have proven time and time again that they enjoy any bit of merchandising thrown their way, and they will gladly drink this concoction up. It also makes for the perfect beverage to pair with a home screening of the films or the various streaming series, especially with May 4 (as in "May the 4th be with you") coming up.
Somewhere, the ghost of Aunt Beru is smiling that her "blue fluid" is now being raised in glasses in places far from the deserts of Tatooine. The only question that remains is ... got blue milk?