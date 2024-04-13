TruMoo Star Wars Blue Milk Review: The Force Is Strong With This One

When "Star Wars" hit theaters in 1977, it changed moviegoing forever and could have easily changed milk drinking forever, too. In the film, our hero Luke Skywalker is having a frustrating conversation with his uncle Owen but at least gets to wash his supper down with a tall glass of blue milk, served by his beloved aunt Beru. Audiences ate up the George Lucas film and, in turn, dreamed of drinking up that exotic-looking blue milk themselves. Sadly, fans have waited a long, long time for such a thirst to be quenched. Now, 47 years later, the fine folks at TruMoo are making blue milk a reality, and it's coming soon to a retailer in a galaxy not so far, far away.

DFA Dairy Brands' SVP of marketing, Rachel Kyllo, said in a statement, "TruMoo is all about fun and flavor, so we're always looking for new and innovative ways to bring the joys of flavored milk from our family farms to families across the country." She added, "We're excited to see fans of all ages indulging in this delicious beverage that's also a good source of protein for strong muscles."

So, does TruMoo's "Star Wars"-inspired Blue Milk bring balance to the Force of expectations, or has it crossed over to the dark side, ready to be thrown down the chute and into the Death Star's trash compactor? This sip and review is based on taste, nostalgia, and overall lovability.

Some recommendations are based on first-hand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.