Give Leftover Soup The Love It Deserves With A Simple Pasta Trick

It's safe to say that food lovers get as much pleasure from discussing their meals as they do from eating them. One might even go as far as to say that a sprinkling of controversy or a garnish of debate actually stimulates the appetite. Do beans belong in chili? Does pineapple go on pizza? Is a hot dog really just a long sandwich?

But when the crumbs settle, and there's a moment of clarity between friends, everyone suddenly realizes that many of those controversial takes are just semantics. Because food doesn't have hard rules and rigid boundaries; one person's empanada is another's samosa. That's why you have to let your guard down when you're playing around in the kitchen. Be silly. Have fun. Put ingredients together in a way that's not in a recipe book.

And the best way to start your culinary experiments is by transforming your leftover soup into pasta sauce. The main difference between the two is the volume of liquid. Add some boiling water to your jar of marinara or vodka sauce, and you'll have something that tastes pretty similar to a can of tomato soup. But you can push the boundaries so much further. A majority of soups, whether they're brothy, chunky, or cream-based, can make an excellent sauce for your next pasta night. All you need to know are a few techniques and which pitfalls to avoid.