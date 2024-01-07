You Accidentally Left Your Soup Out Overnight. Is It Still Safe To Eat?

Good intentions, when not enacted, often lead us astray. It's so easy to say, "I'll do the dishes after we watch the movie," or "The soup is way too hot right now. I'll put it in the fridge after it cools off; say, when I do the dishes" — and the next morning, you awake to not only a sink full of dirty dishes, but also a soup pot still sitting on the stove, cold and forlorn. No judgment here! While dirty dishes will never clean themselves, you might be tempted to ask if that batch of sausage and spinach tortellini soup is still salvageable. Wouldn't it be a waste to toss out? Doesn't heating it back up to boiling kill any nasty bugs and make it safe to eat? The short answer is: No! Do you have a death wish? The long answer is ... technically yes, but gross (and, again, not something you should do).

The range of temperatures between 40 and 140 degrees Fahrenheit is what the USDA calls the "danger zone" of food storage. This is because when even cooked foods reach this temperature zone and stay there for more than two hours, they become a veritable petri dish for the growth of bacteria that can cause various food-borne illnesses with catchy names like Staphylococcus aureus, Salmonella, E. coli O157:H7, Campylobacter, and C. botulinum –- and that's far from a complete list.