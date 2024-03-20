Soaking Cabbage Is Crucial When It Comes To Making Kimchi

The term "kimchi" itself refers to a whole family of preserved vegetables, but folks will often hear the word and think of large leaves of fermented Napa cabbage, stained red by Korean pepper flakes called gochugaru, with an unmistakably tangy taste and scent. Napa cabbage kimchi, or baechu kimchi, may look difficult to prepare, but as with many fermented food products, the hardest part of the process is waiting for it to be ready.

One of the most important steps for making kimchi is the preparation of the cabbage leaves themselves. Cabbage leaves contain a lot of water that needs to be extracted or the final fermented product will be much too watery and spoil more easily. How then to remove this water? By adding salt, also known as brining.

An easy way to brine cabbage is by first preparing a brining solution with sea salt and clean, filtered water — many recipes in books and online call for a solution with less than 10% salt. The cabbage leaves are then soaked in the solution between six to 12 hours, where water will leach out of the leaves via osmosis, and the salt penetrates into the leaves in return. There are some folks who prefer a drier brining method by sprinkling salt directly onto the cabbage leaves, but the wet brine solution seasons the cabbage evenly and much more thoroughly. It's important to follow this first step before moving on to the rest of the kimchi-making process.