Trust Us, Make Your Next Grilled Cheese With Stale Bread

Watching fresh bread turn stale and lose its fluff is always disappointing. Maybe it sat out on the counter a bit too long, or perhaps it was too large to eat in one sitting. Regardless of the reason, your once-perfect loaf has become a chewy rock. Now what? Don't throw it away! Stale bread may seem like a lost cause, but it can be repurposed in several dishes. In fact, it's an excellent choice for making grilled cheese.

Perfect as a snack or a meal, grilled cheese is simple to make and offers endless variations. Whether you top your gooey concoction with Gruyère or Gouda, it's important to use the right bread. Fortunately, toasting a grilled cheese is the perfect opportunity to reuse any stale bread you might have. The toasting process will revive stale bits and return the bread to its former glory. Instead of discarding that half-loaf, transform it into the ultimate grilled cheese sandwich.