How Many Slices Are Typically In A Costco Pizza?
Costco members love nothing more than swinging by the grocery chain's food court to pick up one of its popular pizzas. Costco pizza is a favorite selection among many members of the warehouse retail chain, as the 18-inch pie is as tasty as it is filling. It's also ideal for feeding a group since food court staff typically carve up the pie into 12 separate slices. That makes it perfect for a quick family dinner, a work lunch, or a night with friends.
Because Costco is all about getting a bigger bang for your buck, the food court does not offer small or medium-sized pizzas. You're also limited in what toppings you can order, as it's either cheese, pepperoni, or a combination of both. When it comes to the number of slices, customers can ask the food court staff to cut slices bigger or smaller to meet their needs. For instance, larger slices would be best when entertaining fewer people, while smaller slices ensure there's enough pizza to go around. Whether staff will fulfill custom pizza orders, typically depends on the location.
Your mileage will vary when it comes to customization
While Costco food courts are beloved for the quality of the food and the substantial portions relative to price, they're not known for their willingness to customize orders. A poster on Reddit inquired whether the chain's food courts ever customize pizzas for shoppers. Some commenters state they've been told customizations are not possible when it comes to certain toppings. Others claim that their locations are willing to make alterations to pies whenever possible.
Two commenters who claim to have worked at Costco food courts relay some truly puzzling customizations, such as preparing a pie that was just sauce and crust. Another person describes an order that involved a combo pizza (meaning pepperoni and cheese), but with the pepperoni arranged vertically, half of the pizza covered in cheese, and the other "horizontal" portion without cheese. While this order defies reasonable perception, it shows that food court staff may be willing to cut your pizza to your specifications if you ask nicely.
How to figure out pizza portions and slice sizes
Consider that a typical large pizza is about 14 inches in diameter. As an 18-inch pie, Costco pizzas are considered extra-large, which is why they yield more slices. While a Costco pizza is usually cut into 12 slices, a standard large pizza only yields about 10 slices. In most cases, a slice of pizza will measure about four inches, whereas Costco pizza slices are usually about five inches when cut into portions of 12.
When buying pizza for a group, you'll need to consider whether adults or children will be in attendance. Generally, most adults consume three slices of pizza per sitting, while kids usually consume just two. Keep in mind that slice size plays a role in this calculation, as larger slices will reduce the number consumed by your group. As a general rule, parties of ten require at least four pizzas. With an up-sized Costco pie, you may get away with three or even two pizzas for that group size. However, more is always better with pizza, and at $9.95 per pie, Costco offers a zesty deal that you can't pass up.