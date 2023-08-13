How Many Slices Are Typically In A Costco Pizza?

Costco members love nothing more than swinging by the grocery chain's food court to pick up one of its popular pizzas. Costco pizza is a favorite selection among many members of the warehouse retail chain, as the 18-inch pie is as tasty as it is filling. It's also ideal for feeding a group since food court staff typically carve up the pie into 12 separate slices. That makes it perfect for a quick family dinner, a work lunch, or a night with friends.

Because Costco is all about getting a bigger bang for your buck, the food court does not offer small or medium-sized pizzas. You're also limited in what toppings you can order, as it's either cheese, pepperoni, or a combination of both. When it comes to the number of slices, customers can ask the food court staff to cut slices bigger or smaller to meet their needs. For instance, larger slices would be best when entertaining fewer people, while smaller slices ensure there's enough pizza to go around. Whether staff will fulfill custom pizza orders, typically depends on the location.