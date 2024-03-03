What's The Point Of A Rotating Cake Stand?
Plenty of kitchen tools out there can seem unnecessary. At the very least, they sometimes feel more visually appealing than they are functional. As for rotating cake stands, however, their ability to swivel is a total game-changer if you're a home baker with a desire to decorate.
It's easy to become frustrated with the frosting process when you see pristine-looking bakery cakes evenly coated with sugary goodness, but the most important pro tip for achieving the aesthetics of commercial-grade confectionary at home is all about the swivel of a rotating cake stand. The reason is simple engineering: The stand's motion enables you to spin your cake while you decorate, which means you don't have to reach across your creation to cover difficult areas. This also allows you to apply your frosting more evenly. Another bonus of a rotating cake stand is that you can elevate your cake to a level that's convenient for you.
That said, if you don't have access to one of these cake stands or simply don't want to invest in a new tool, you can create a makeshift one at home. Just grab the turntable spinner from your microwave and set your cake plate on top.
Other useful cake-decorating tools
Besides a rotating cake stand, there are a few other useful implements and practices that can help you create the cake of your decorating daydreams. An offset spatula, for example, is like an extension of the cake decorator's dominant hand. This tool, which features a flat, angled blade and can be used in conjunction with a rotating cake stand, allows you to not only apply frosting evenly for that pristine coat but also to make designs like swoops. You can even use it for painting with colored icings. It's easy to justify keeping an offset spatula on hand — besides decorating, you can use it for everything from spreading peanut butter on a sandwich to putting cream cheese on a bagel.
A cake leveler is also handy for ensuring that your dessert has a smooth, even surface. This is an adjustable, wire-based slicing tool that allows you to cut your cake horizontally or remove its domed top to achieve a perfectly flat, frost-able surface. Don't worry about wasting food — just make the cut-off scraps into cake pops.
Take your stand for a spin
Once you have all the cake-making tools you need, you can embrace inspiration and frost without frustration. Carrot cake with cream cheese frosting is always a crowd-pleaser, and for the chocolate lovers out there, a Brooklyn Blackout Cake delivers on the cocoa. Whether you reach back into American history to recreate Martha Curtis Washington's iconic Election Cake or opt for a more modern ombre frosting, both will turn heads. Embrace your stand's rotation with a s'mores cake smothered in marshmallow cream. A spinning cake stand will also help you evenly distribute icing between layers and create the ultimate coconut cake.
So, brush up on your frosting recipes — why not try a sour cream chocolate or traditional American buttercream? — and get ready to take your next creation for a spin. With the right tools, you can put your cake on a pedestal and feel confident that you'll pull off the perfect look every time.