What's The Point Of A Rotating Cake Stand?

Plenty of kitchen tools out there can seem unnecessary. At the very least, they sometimes feel more visually appealing than they are functional. As for rotating cake stands, however, their ability to swivel is a total game-changer if you're a home baker with a desire to decorate.

It's easy to become frustrated with the frosting process when you see pristine-looking bakery cakes evenly coated with sugary goodness, but the most important pro tip for achieving the aesthetics of commercial-grade confectionary at home is all about the swivel of a rotating cake stand. The reason is simple engineering: The stand's motion enables you to spin your cake while you decorate, which means you don't have to reach across your creation to cover difficult areas. This also allows you to apply your frosting more evenly. Another bonus of a rotating cake stand is that you can elevate your cake to a level that's convenient for you.

That said, if you don't have access to one of these cake stands or simply don't want to invest in a new tool, you can create a makeshift one at home. Just grab the turntable spinner from your microwave and set your cake plate on top.