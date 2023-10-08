The Secret Ingredient To Make Your Green Bean Casserole Stand Out This Thanksgiving

Whether you're using canned green beans or fresh ones, Worcestershire sauce's umami nature will draw out a richer flavor profile from the vegetable. But it's especially useful if you're using canned green beans since they tend to lose some of their depth of flavor compared to fresh ones.

This same facet goes for mushrooms as well. Fresh mushrooms sautéed in Worcestershire are beyond delicious, of course. But the sauce also goes a long way toward reviving the canned version. Whereas not everyone uses mushrooms in green bean casserole, canned mushroom soup is definitely a classic staple. And although it is mediocre on its own, a few dashes of Worcestershire can transform it into something much more delectable by drawing out more sophisticated flavors.

As you can see, there's no need to make a complicated version of your tried and true easy green bean casserole this Thanksgiving when you can just add a single extra ingredient. And if you don't have any Worcestershire sauce on hand? Well then consider a few dashes of soy sauce or a dollop of umami mayo to transform the dish instead. The only real downside is that there probably won't be any leftovers.