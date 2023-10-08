The Secret Ingredient To Make Your Green Bean Casserole Stand Out This Thanksgiving
Casseroles may not be for everyone, but there is one in particular that will be found on just about every family table come Thanksgiving — the green bean casserole. And while there's nothing wrong with the classic version, why not spruce up your green bean casserole recipe this holiday season? After all, it only takes one special ingredient to really make the dish stand out: Worcestershire sauce.
Worcestershire sauce is one of those ingredients that gives a variety of dishes that extra oomph that's needed to take them from pretty good to spectacular. That's because it adds layers of flavors all on its own. Not only is it a little bit sweet and a little bit sour, but it's also packed with savory and umami notes, all at the same time. That signature blend of flavors makes it perfect for amping up even the simplest foods — and that goes for casseroles too.
How Worcestershire livens up canned veggies
Whether you're using canned green beans or fresh ones, Worcestershire sauce's umami nature will draw out a richer flavor profile from the vegetable. But it's especially useful if you're using canned green beans since they tend to lose some of their depth of flavor compared to fresh ones.
This same facet goes for mushrooms as well. Fresh mushrooms sautéed in Worcestershire are beyond delicious, of course. But the sauce also goes a long way toward reviving the canned version. Whereas not everyone uses mushrooms in green bean casserole, canned mushroom soup is definitely a classic staple. And although it is mediocre on its own, a few dashes of Worcestershire can transform it into something much more delectable by drawing out more sophisticated flavors.
As you can see, there's no need to make a complicated version of your tried and true easy green bean casserole this Thanksgiving when you can just add a single extra ingredient. And if you don't have any Worcestershire sauce on hand? Well then consider a few dashes of soy sauce or a dollop of umami mayo to transform the dish instead. The only real downside is that there probably won't be any leftovers.
The communal nature of casseroles
There's a good reason why the green bean casserole has become so ubiquitous at Thanksgiving. And it's not because casseroles are an all-American invention. Rather, while the green bean version was developed by an employee at Campbell's Soup Company, casseroles themselves have been enjoyed since long before the U.S. existed as a country. Although they're often thought of as endemic to the American South and Midwest, the layered dishes actually hail from Old World Europe — where they were made to be shared communally.
That communal aspect ultimately makes casseroles the perfect dish to share during a holiday which is meant to bring extended family together, such as Thanksgiving. So while the green bean casserole doesn't perfectly resemble what was originally shared in the Old World, it is emblematic of that same desire to bring community together around a shared table.
Worcestershire sauce was also first developed in Europe, so it's kind of fitting to use it as a secret ingredient in your green bean casserole. It's already used in a variety of other casseroles too — such as cheeseburger casserole, beef and noodle casserole, and tater tot casserole. It's definitely worth a try this Thanksgiving.