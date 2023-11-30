The Only 4 African Countries That Have A McDonald's

McDonald's is the largest restaurant chain in the world, with around 38,000 global locations. It has become a symbol for America (for better or worse), an icon recognized by virtually everyone other than reclusive tribes on islands in the Indian Ocean. It is, possibly more than anything else, a symbol of American geopolitical hegemony, and it has even found ways to ingratiate itself into countries like France by adapting its business practices. Indeed, McDonald's appears in nearly every nation in the Western hemisphere — save Cuba and Haiti — and in every European nation — save Iceland and some Balkan states.

But there's one continent on which you'll find precious few McDonald's locations. Though Africa is the second-largest continent by both population and total area (Mercator map projection tends to warp down its geographic size), you won't find many McDonald's there. In fact, only four countries on the continent feature the Golden Arches: South Africa, Morocco, Egypt, and Tunisia. The reasons why are myriad, but they mainly come down to money and supply chain concerns.