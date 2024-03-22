The Steps To Take If You're Worried Your Canned Food Might Freeze

While it sometimes gets an undeserved bad reputation, canned food is a great addition to your home pantry. Along with being long-lasting and convenient, canned goods are also nutritionally reliable. Just consider that canned tomatoes have a nutritional advantage over fresh varieties. Of course, proper storage is crucial to reap the many benefits of canned food, and preventing it from freezing is a must when you're putting it in certain places.

While cans aren't likely to freeze in your pantry, they can fall victim to cold temperatures when stored in unheated basements, storage sheds, or outside during camping excursions. In this case, there are a few things you can do to stop cans from freezing. Begin by wrapping cans tightly in newspapers to keep them insulated.

Next, take the newspaper-wrapped cans and place them in a sturdy cardboard box or carton. You can insulate the cans further by placing blankets or bedding on top of them. These steps will keep cans in good shape and help you avoid the ill-effects of freezing, of which there are many.