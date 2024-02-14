Here's Some Tips For Combating Super Sticky Rice Krispie Treats

The first important step is choosing and preparing your pan. The size you use is a matter of personal preference — a 9x13 pan will lend itself to thinner Rice Krispies treats, and an 8x8 pan will give you thicker, chewier ones. Whatever pan you use, line it with foil or parchment paper to keep the mixture from sticking to the pan. After combining the ingredients and spreading the mixture into the pan comes the important part: When you're ready to press the filling down in an even layer, coat your spatula with nonstick cooking spray beforehand to prevent the filling from sticking to it and allow for an easily packed layer. You can also spray your utensils before using them to mix your ingredients, and while you're at it, spray your knife or cookie cutters, too! This is especially important if you've upped the gooeyness with extra marshmallows, as your mixture will obviously be very sticky and trickier to work with.

And if you're using your hands to press your mixture down, be sure to coat them in nonstick spray too — otherwise, you'll end up wearing your Rice Krispies treats instead of eating them. Alternatively, those greasy used butter wrappers work wonders in helping press your mixture down and keeping things stick-free. Be sure to press down firmly, but not too tight, so that your mixture is easy to cut but doesn't become hard.