Deep-Fry Your Next Batch Of Rice Krispies Treats And Thank Us Later

When it comes to tasty childhood sweets and snacks, Rice Krispies Treats are one that most people have fond memories of. Perhaps you remember munching on one in the school cafeteria, or maybe they were your go-to snack with friends in the afternoons.

Whatever the case, while this dessert is often thought of as something for kids, there's no reason adults can't enjoy it, too. And, if you're going to make some slightly more grown-up Rice Krispies Treats, why not give them a twist and deep fry them rather than sticking to the plain dessert you enjoyed as a child?

Deep frying these sweets is as simple as it sounds, requiring just the treats themselves and a simple batter for dipping. Best of all, it leaves you with a crispy, golden-brown dessert that's extra rich. Once they're made, you can even dress them up by drizzling chocolate or caramel sauce over them, adding an extra layer of sweet flavor.