Deep-Fry Your Next Batch Of Rice Krispies Treats And Thank Us Later
When it comes to tasty childhood sweets and snacks, Rice Krispies Treats are one that most people have fond memories of. Perhaps you remember munching on one in the school cafeteria, or maybe they were your go-to snack with friends in the afternoons.
Whatever the case, while this dessert is often thought of as something for kids, there's no reason adults can't enjoy it, too. And, if you're going to make some slightly more grown-up Rice Krispies Treats, why not give them a twist and deep fry them rather than sticking to the plain dessert you enjoyed as a child?
Deep frying these sweets is as simple as it sounds, requiring just the treats themselves and a simple batter for dipping. Best of all, it leaves you with a crispy, golden-brown dessert that's extra rich. Once they're made, you can even dress them up by drizzling chocolate or caramel sauce over them, adding an extra layer of sweet flavor.
Prepping your Rice Krispies
To make this deep-fried dessert, you'll first need to decide whether you're going to use store-bought or homemade Rice Krispies Treats. Store-bought ones will save you time, but making homemade ones allows you to play around with additional mix-ins and additions.
For example, you could mix in M&M's or chocolate chips. When you make the Rice Krispies Treats and fry them, you'll end up with melty morsels hidden within the dessert for an extra layer of flavor. Alternatively, add some peanut butter for a rich, nutty surprise within the dessert. Another option could be to experiment with different types of cereal, mixing in some Lucky Charms or Froot Loops for versatility. Of course, store-bought Rice Krispies Treats also come in a couple of different flavors, such as chocolate, so you still have some room to play, even if you don't feel like making the treats yourself.
Whichever route you choose, once your Rice Krispies Treats are ready, it's time to prep your batter. A simple pancake batter will work nicely here, and once again, you can use a boxed variety to save time, or opt for a homemade pancake mix if you prefer. It's up to you to decide which will be the best for your situation.
Battering, frying, and finishing off your dessert
With your treats and batter prepared, it's time to start frying. First, heat some vegetable oil in a deep fryer; you can also experiment with peanut or other types of oil if you prefer. If you don't have a deep fryer, a thick layer of oil in a pot or frying pan works just as well. Then, dip each Rice Krispie Treat into your pancake batter, ensuring each one is fully coated before carefully placing them in the hot oil. Using a pair of tongs can simplify this process and help protect you from hot oil splashes. Once the treats have turned golden brown, they're ready to be removed from the heat and served!
Now comes the fun part. Although these deep-fried desserts can be enjoyed plain, you can also explore different toppings and pairings. A scoop of vanilla ice cream, for example, can add a creamy texture that helps balance the richness of the fried treat. Alternatively, dust them with a bit of powdered sugar for an extra dash of sweetness. No matter how you choose to enjoy them, you'll end up with a delicious twist on a classic childhood treat that you won't want to stop eating!