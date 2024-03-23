For Warm And Gooey Rice Krispies Treats, Break Out Your Grill
When it comes to iconic childhood goodies, Rice Krispies treats probably pop into mind. You may even salivate just thinking of them. Something about these buttery, slightly crunchy, and irresistibly chewy snacks keeps you coming back for 'just one more.' While we typically don't associate Rice Krispies treats with the oven or grill, that doesn't mean introducing the two is not a good idea. In fact, your grill is the perfect companion for a Rice Krispies treats variation that may become a new family tradition.
Whether you follow your favorite Rice Krispies recipe or experiment with a special ingredient like vanilla, your grilled snack starts with a tray of the classics. Once your Rice Krispies combination of cereal, butter, and marshmallows is complete, the squares are warmed on a grill, which not only brings out the smoky goodness reminiscent of a campfire but also converts the cold snack into a gooey morsel that begs to be consumed.
Grilling Your Rice Krispies Treats
Since Rice Krispies squares (or circles, hearts, or stars) contain fats and a chewy texture, so they are best fresh. However, when reheated using a grill, they are given new life, which revives the chewiness by softening the butter and marshmallows. The function of the grill is to warm the treat, but the telltale grill marks are a welcome addition. Plus, there's no denying that the smoke provides a different flavor than an oven or skillet. So, while there are other ways to warm Rice Krispies treats, grilling gives them that outdoor appeal.
You can go about the process in a variety of ways. The first is to skewer each square to control the rotation, similar to when roasting marshmallows. Another option is to place the squares directly on the grill grate and flip them after a minute or two. If you're using a smoker or a grill with an indirect heat option, you can also place an entire tray of Rice Krispies treats on the grill, allowing it to warm. This won't provide grill marks but will incorporate the smoky essence and contain any drippy messes.
Rice Krispies Treats variations
If you don't have a grill but want to impart the toasty goodness into your Rice Krispies treats, you can toast your ingredients beforehand. Grab a skillet and dry roast your rice cereal, or place it in a warm oven until it browns slightly. You can also briefly broil your marshmallows in the oven before stirring them into the mix, puffing them up and adding a toasted flavor.
We're not saying that classically made Rice Krispies treats can't stand alone, but there's nothing wrong with embellishing them a bit, either. One option is to upgrade your Rice Krispies treats with a spoonful of hot chocolate powder. Another is to drizzle your Krispies with chocolate or caramel sauce as they warm.
Perhaps the top shelf option is to convert them into a s'mores variation using Rice Krispies treats as sandwich material. If you like this idea, make your treats a bit thinner or cut thick treats in half crosswise to create two sections. Then, heat them on a grill with chocolate shavings, candy, or sauce on top. Grill a marshmallow while your casing warms. Then top your melted chocolate with your toasted marshmallow and place the other Rice Krispies treats on top for a Krispies S'more.