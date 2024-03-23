For Warm And Gooey Rice Krispies Treats, Break Out Your Grill

When it comes to iconic childhood goodies, Rice Krispies treats probably pop into mind. You may even salivate just thinking of them. Something about these buttery, slightly crunchy, and irresistibly chewy snacks keeps you coming back for 'just one more.' While we typically don't associate Rice Krispies treats with the oven or grill, that doesn't mean introducing the two is not a good idea. In fact, your grill is the perfect companion for a Rice Krispies treats variation that may become a new family tradition.

Whether you follow your favorite Rice Krispies recipe or experiment with a special ingredient like vanilla, your grilled snack starts with a tray of the classics. Once your Rice Krispies combination of cereal, butter, and marshmallows is complete, the squares are warmed on a grill, which not only brings out the smoky goodness reminiscent of a campfire but also converts the cold snack into a gooey morsel that begs to be consumed.