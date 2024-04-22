Seth Rogen's Favorite Chip Flavor Is A True Canadian Classic

Canada has given the world more than a few pop culture icons, from actor-comedians like Ryan Reynolds, Dan Aykroyd, and Mike Myers to foods like poutine and Montreal steak seasoning. These two topics converged in a video by First We Feast featuring funnyman Seth Rogen, where he proclaimed his love for the Canadian classic that is ketchup potato chips.

Wildly popular ketchup chips are sold at virtually every grocery and convenience store in Canada. In the video, where he dishes on his favorite snacks alongside Ice Cube (with plenty of swearing), Rogen shares this is the chip flavor he grew up with, and pretty much every Canadian would agree. We're not talking about a niche flavor made by smaller brands, here; international companies like Lay's sell ketchup chips in Canada and the U.K., though you can't get them in most parts of America. Rogen states that Americans "act as though the combination of ketchup and potato is [...] insane [...] as though the most normal thing to put on a fried potato in the world is not [...] ketchup. That's what you put on fries."

Beyond fries, even dunking potato chips in ketchup likely doesn't sound that odd to those of us who have never tried ketchup chips. Ketchup was the third best-selling condiment in the U.S. in 2021, behind mayonnaise and ranch, so perhaps more Americans should seek out a bag. Just don't except these snacks to taste exactly like a spoonful of Heinz.