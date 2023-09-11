Smucker Just Bought Hostess For A Whopping $5.6 Billion

According to a press release, the stage has been set for an epic merger of two icons within the snacking industry. In the early months of 2024, J.M. Smucker Co. is expected to finalize its acquisition of Hostess Brands, Inc., which manufactures popular treats like Twinkies, Donettes, Zingers, HoHos, and many others. Smucker will take control of numerous North American manufacturing plants thanks to the merger, as well as assuming control of a Kansas distribution facility.

Andrew P. Callahan, Hostess Brands' president and CEO, said, "We believe this is the right partnership to accelerate growth and create meaningful value for consumers, customers and shareholders." Smucker's president and CEO, Mark Smucker, mirrored this sentiment, stating, "With this acquisition, we are adding an iconic sweet snacking platform; enhancing our ability to deliver brands consumers love and convenient solutions they desire; and leveraging the attributes Hostess Brands offers." While the deal appears to be mutually beneficial for both entities, it's particularly important for Hostess Brands.