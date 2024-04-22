Why Is Fruit Ruining Your Salad (And How To Fix It)

There are obvious differences between making a juicy bowl of fruit salad and infusing Mother Nature's candy into your next platter of spring greens. Excess juice isn't so much of a problem when you're eating a bunch of chopped fruits at once, but fruit's added moisture can wreak havoc on firm and crisp lettuce leaves. Even though utilizing a variety of produce on your next salad will upgrade its overall flavor and visual appeal, most fruits are loaded with moisture. Fruits range between 75% to 95% water and most are relatively acidic. While these water-centric foods make salads extra fresh-tasting, if you want your next produce-heavy meal to last more than an hour or two, consider how and when to properly add fruit to your salad mix.

To avoid creating a wilted sloppy mess, your best bet is to drain moisture-heavy fruits before adding them to your salad bowl. Fruits like oranges and pomegranate arils can be prepared and left to drain for 5 to 10 minutes over a colander in your sink. Canned fruit lovers should also make sure to remove any included juice. When adding fresh berries, make sure they're completely dry before slicing and adding to your salad. While these tips are essential, if you want your salad to keep for a longer period, add fruit to greens right before consumption.