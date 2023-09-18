To Build The Ultimate Salad, You Need To Use Your Taste Buds

You may feel like you have mastered the skill of whipping up a salad. However, your salad may not have achieved the ultimate balance of tastes. To achieve this perfect balance in your salad, you want to reach the perfect equilibrium between all your ingredients.

To be salad aware, one must consider the sweet, sour, spicy, salty, and bitter elements throughout. Is the salad too salty, with bacon, cheese, and olives? Or does it need a slightly sour note from the addition of lime or grapefruit? Is your spicy homemade sriracha overwhelming the more subtle flavor of bitter greens? These questions can quickly be answered by your taste buds.

Before constructing your salad, consider each ingredient and which category it will fall into. Then, you can start to build. Ideally, you want each taste to shine through in its very own way. You don't want ingredients to overpower one another.