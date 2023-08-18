What Ever Happened To Pizza Hut's Discontinued Triple Deckeroni?

Pizza Hut is one of the fast-food pioneers when it comes to pizza. They've got tons of tasty menu items, ranging from boneless wings to the fan-favorite Meat Lover's Pizza. However, while Pizza Hut has plenty of classic items on the menu that have stood the test of time, there are also plenty of items that have been eliminated from the chain restaurant's menu.

One such discontinued Pizza Hut item is the Triple Deckeroni. The Triple Deckeroni was a multi-layered pizza that was jam-packed with cheese, pepperoni, and any other pizza toppings that you saw fit to add.

However, while the pizza was popular during its heyday, its life on the Pizza Hut menu was pretty short-lived, with it being discontinued after just a few years. Here's what to know about this monstrous pizza, how it came about, and how it disappeared. Plus, here are a few other Pizza Hut pies that didn't wind up making the cut for the franchise's permanent menu.