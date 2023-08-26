Why You Need To Be Wary Of Explosions When Grilling Sausage

Unless your sausage is actually a cunningly-disguised stick of TNT, it's not going to really explode; instead, the ends of the sausages might "explode" outwards as the casing bursts. This not only makes them look unsightly, but it dries them out, as the delicious juices escape into the fire, and nobody wants that.

So should you just not grill sausage? Some chefs seem to hold that opinion; of course, some chefs also think you shouldn't grill burgers, so take that advice with a grain of salt.

You can — and should — grill sausage, it's just about being careful how you do it. To avoid your sausages exploding, there's a simple fix: Simmer or poach them first, then transfer them to the grill. The level of heat is important here, too; you don't want to expose the sausages to high heat, because that will shrink the casing, essentially squeezing them. Instead, use medium indirect heat, and be sure to turn occasionally. Do all that, and your sausages will come out perfectly.