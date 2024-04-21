The Easy Way To Temper The Heat Of Your Canned Chipotles

Food needs to be balanced to keep your mouth interested. That's why a sprinkling of flaky salt across a scoop of vanilla ice cream or a spoonful of peanut butter in your chili can go such a long way in terms of making a dish crave-able. But one of the easiest ways to bless your food with extra complexity is by incorporating some spice. Red pepper flakes on pizza, a dash of Tabasco sauce on scrambled eggs, or even some chili-lime salt on fresh mango are all ways you can elevate your food with a hint of heat.

But if you want something that's all things spicy, smoky, and tangy, then look no further than a can of chipotle peppers in adobo sauce. This super-charged ingredient, which consists of jalapeños that have been dried, smoked, and packed in a zippy tomato sauce, can transform anything from mayonnaise to meatballs or even a peanut butter and jelly sandwich! However, despite their harmless appearance and cute orange can, chipotles in adobo pack some serious punch and will quickly overwhelm a dish if used with a heavy hand. But if this happens, don't fret; you can cool down chipotle's ferocity with a little bit of something sweet. Maple syrup, honey, sugar, or even some preserves can help tame the fiery dragon that is chipotle in adobo!