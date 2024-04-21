Does McDonald's Take Apple Pay (Or Other Online Payments)?

If you're among the number of people who eat McDonald's daily, you probably love the chain's efficiency as much as its tasty menu items. In this case, placing and paying for orders via the McDonald's app is the height of convenience, particularly for people on the go. And as illustrated on the McDonald's website, the restaurant even accepts Apple Pay to ensure that customers can seamlessly pay for their orders.

This option is open to people with iPhones and other iOS devices. These devices allow users to upload credit or debit card information, which gets placed into a digital Apple Wallet. When using the McDonald's app, customers are provided with multiple payment options, one of which is Apple Pay. By choosing this option, the cost of the order is deducted from whatever card you've uploaded to your Apple Wallet.

From there, customers have several options on how to receive their food. You can retrieve your order from the counter or drive-thru, which requires a special code to ensure that restaurant staff match orders with the right vehicles. You can even opt to skip the line at McDonald's and get convenient curbside service with the app.