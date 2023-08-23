How To Skip The Line At McDonald's And Get Convenient Curbside Service

If you are still placing orders at McDonald's through a human cashier at the drive-thru, you might be overlooking the convenience of the digital age. In today's world, there are numerous ways to place your order at the Golden Arches. And no, we're not talking about the obvious options like DoorDash or Uber Eats, although those are indeed appealing alternatives. If you find yourself on the move and don't require home delivery, McDonald's offers several convenient methods. While the drive-thru remains a tried-and-true option, if you often encounter lengthy lines snaking through the parking lot of your favorite McDonald's, the optimal way to order is by utilizing the curbside pickup service.

You might have noticed the designated numbered spots in McDonald's parking lots and wondered about their purpose. These spots are exclusively reserved for users of the McDonald's app who wish to place their order in advance but prefer not to use the drive-thru. The process for curbside pickup is fairly straightforward, but you'll need to download the McDonald's app and enroll in the rewards program to access this feature.