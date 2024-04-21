11 Hard-Boiled Egg Myths That Fooled Us All

Requiring little more of the chef than placing an egg in a pan of water, heating it, and waiting, hard-boiled eggs are one of the simplest foods to make. This is a wonderful thing, especially since hard-boiled eggs are part of an astonishing amount of recipes; they're both an unexpected ingredient in the best lasagna and the key to Cobb salad. But these eggs are also subject to a number of myths, ranging from claims about the best ways to peel them to rumors about how best to cook them to more concerning notions of food safety.

This is a little surprising, given that hard-boiled eggs are so common — you'd think we'd have learned everything there is to know about them. But it might just be this simplicity that creates so many myths: When something is so easy to make, a lot of room is left for false notions to sprout. It falls on us to put these myths right. We're taking a look at 11 hard-boiled egg myths that have fooled us all at one point or another.