Alkaline Vs Hydrogen Water: What's The Difference And Which One Is Healthier For You?

Have you ever felt that regular water just didn't offer enough health benefits? This is the kind of thinking that leads people to discover two relatively new additions to the water market: Alkaline water and hydrogen water. The former has a higher pH than regular bottled or tap water and the latter has been infused with even more hydrogen than water usually contains. But are these things actually beneficial to your body?

Proponents of both alkaline and hydrogen water claim that these products are far superior to tap or spring water, claiming that they have antioxidant and hydrating properties that regular water can't match, and that they can improve your sports performance and overall health. Basically, they're touted as being the best types of water you can buy, but this may all just be a marketing tactic.

In this article, we will explore the differences between the two types of water and take a deep dive into both. We will discuss what they can (and can't) do for you as well as whether or not they are worth their high price tag (spoiler alert — probably not). That way, you can know whether it's time to trade up to a new type of bottled water, or stick with that plain old H₂O you know and love.