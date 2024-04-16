Here's What Happens If You Regularly Drink Alkaline Water

Maybe you were browsing the all-too-extensive water bottle section in the grocery store. There, perhaps, among the myriad selection of water bottles of all different shapes and sizes emblazoned with mountain streams and waterfalls of varying beauty and tranquility, you found one that claimed to be alkaline. This very scientific-sounding word is intriguing, and if you look it up, you'll find lots of health claims that have been made about alkaline water.

Some have said that it will improve the drinker's metabolism or build the drinker's energy or even that you get more hydrated by drinking it than regular water. Others have gone even further, saying that it can slow the aging process or prevent cancer, bone loss, or heart disease. Those are big claims, but overwhelmingly, medical sources say that these benefits are unsubstantiated by significant research.

According to Harvard Health Publishing, there is no evidence for alkaline water being better for you than non-alkaline bottled water or even just tap water. If you regularly drink alkaline water, most likely not much will happen — it may taste slightly bitter and upset your stomach or it may cause your skin to become slightly dry. Otherwise, it probably won't accomplish much.