Here's How Long Cooked Chickpeas Last In The Freezer

If you want to eat frozen cooked chickpeas, we won't judge you! But chances are you'll want to re-heat the leftover chickpeas to introduce them into a new recipe. Before you can do that, though, brush up on some best practices for re-heating frozen cooked chickpeas.

The fastest and easiest way to reheat them is by using your microwave, especially if it has a defrost setting. However, because they zap the water content of food, microwaved chickpeas can come out with a less-than-desirable taste and texture. If you don't need to use your frozen chickpeas on the fly, let them thaw in the refrigerator overnight, before using your oven, stovetop, or air fryer to reheat them. If you're going to simmer them into a soup or stew, just drop them right into a brothy pot.

To achieve any crunch you may have lost to the frigid temperatures of your freezer, a little oil goes a long way. At high temperatures, cooking oil evaporates the moisture on the chickpeas' surface for a delicate char that doesn't completely dry the beans from the inside out. Cooking oil also facilitates the Maillard reaction, which is responsible for surface browning and the development of toasty flavors.