Chickpeas Are Your Go-To For A Tasty Plant-Based 'Tuna' Salad

Tuna salad sandwiches are a lunchbox classic. Creamy, comforting, inexpensive, and easy to make, it's a perfect handheld meal that provides plenty of protein to keep you going throughout the day. But if you can't have this type of seafood staple or are simply trying to eat a more plant-based diet, that doesn't have to stop you from enjoying its delicious flavors. There's an easy substitute that provides a protein punch and approximates the texture of tuna fairly well — chickpeas.

Though these legumes won't be a one-to-one substitute for the exact texture of this type of fish, you can get something pretty close if you mash them up a little with a fork. The chickpeas split and mush down into a mouthfeel that's similar to the flaky consistency of canned tuna. Mix it all together with your usual sandwich ingredients — dressing, seasonings, and a little bit of crunch — and you won't even miss the seafood.