The Grapefruit Coffee Hack That You Shouldn't Fall For

How do you like your coffee? Along with conventional add-ins like cream and sugar, some people really go out of the box when it comes to coffee enhancements. Take the butter coffee craze, which proponents claim can offset the negative effects of caffeine (beliefs that lack strong scientific backing). Similar claims surround the combination of grapefruit and coffee, as consuming the fruit alongside or adding its juice to coffee supposedly extends how long caffeine remains in your system thanks to a compound called naringin.

It's true that the naringin in grapefruit can affect certain medications and may even increase the potency of drugs due to its effect on metabolic processes. However, there's no real evidence that naringin increases the potency of coffee, as studies have found that the compound does not impact how long it takes for the body to metabolize caffeine. The authors of a 2006 study published in Clinical and Experimental Pharmacology & Physiology put it rather bluntly, stating, "Naringin does not alter caffeine pharmacokinetics, energy expenditure, or cardiovascular haemodynamics in humans following caffeine consumption."