13 Canned Ingredients That Will Make Your Scrambled Eggs Even Better

When it comes to egg dishes, there is nothing so deliciously simple as scrambled eggs. Unlike with frittatas, no one is going to be upset if they fall apart when you flip them (in fact, that's kind of the whole point), and unlike with fried eggs, you don't have to worry about breaking the yolk (again, that's the point). It is a dish that even the greenest of chefs can make with no issues, which makes it a top choice in my book.

As great as scrambled eggs are, though, there are ways to make them even better. As someone who is always looking for new ways to make traditional dishes, I have done a lot of experimenting with toppings and other ingredients, especially with those I already happen to have around the house. Canned foods in particular can be a fantastic way to jazz up your scrambled eggs without having to leave the house to buy fresh ingredients. After lots of trial and error over the years, I can tell you that, if you have any of the following cans in your pantry, you've got the makings of a tasty new take on scrambled eggs.