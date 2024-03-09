13 Canned Ingredients That Will Make Your Scrambled Eggs Even Better
When it comes to egg dishes, there is nothing so deliciously simple as scrambled eggs. Unlike with frittatas, no one is going to be upset if they fall apart when you flip them (in fact, that's kind of the whole point), and unlike with fried eggs, you don't have to worry about breaking the yolk (again, that's the point). It is a dish that even the greenest of chefs can make with no issues, which makes it a top choice in my book.
As great as scrambled eggs are, though, there are ways to make them even better. As someone who is always looking for new ways to make traditional dishes, I have done a lot of experimenting with toppings and other ingredients, especially with those I already happen to have around the house. Canned foods in particular can be a fantastic way to jazz up your scrambled eggs without having to leave the house to buy fresh ingredients. After lots of trial and error over the years, I can tell you that, if you have any of the following cans in your pantry, you've got the makings of a tasty new take on scrambled eggs.
1. Canned tomatoes
Usually, you should keep tomatoes far away from your egg dishes. Whether they are fresh or canned, they contain a lot of water, which keeps eggs from firming up correctly when they cook. But scrambled eggs don't have this problem, as long as you add the tomatoes at the right time.
If you would like to add canned diced tomatoes to your scrambled eggs, you have to add them once the eggs have already become solid and fluffy. If you add them earlier, the eggs will become runny and may not set up. It is also a good idea to drain them first so as not to make things too soupy. Once they have been added, cook for a few more minutes, just long enough to heat them up and to make all the flavors mix together, then you're good to go. You can also add cheese and canned corn to the mix, or Italian herbs and spices, all of which will contribute even more to a very pretty, very colorful plate of eggs.
2. Canned mushrooms
Mushrooms are a divisive little fungus, as it seems that many people either hate them or love them. If you are one of the latter, you may already have some canned mushrooms in your pantry so as not to have to run to the store for fresh ones every time the mushroom munchies hit you. In that case, you have a great opportunity on your hands: scrambled eggs with mushrooms.
Unlike with tomatoes, mushrooms should be added to the pan before the eggs go in. It is best to saute them in a skillet until they soften up and lose some of their chewiness and moisture (I like to saute them until they just start to caramelize and get a bit brown and crispy). Then remove them from the pan and add the eggs to the same mushroom-laced pan and start to scramble. Once the eggs are about midway though their firming-up process, you can add the mushrooms back and cook everything together until the eggs are done.
3. Spam
Some people like to make fun of Spam, but this humble can of meat deserves some respect. It is a highly versatile canned good that can last a long time in the kitchen cabinet, just waiting for you to need it for a last-minute dinner idea — like scrambled eggs and Spam.
Adding Spam to your scrambled eggs can make your dish much heartier, taking it from a breakfast dish to a dinner one with ease. To add it, start by cooking up the Spam in a skillet as normal, then add the eggs once it's done or almost done. This will allow the flavors to mix together beautifully and will allow everything to get cooked thoroughly.
Spam also has the added benefit of coming in several different varieties, making this a dish that could change with your mood or your cravings for the day. In addition to lower sodium options for those who are looking for a healthier dinner, there is also maple-flavored Spam, Spam with bacon, Oven Roasted Turkey Spam, multiple spicy Spams, Teriyaki Spam, and Hickory Smoke Spam, just to name a few.
4. Canned truffles
If you follow celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay (or have just looked him up online to see who he is), you will have heard that, while he is talented at cooking a lot of things, one of the dishes he is most famous for is his scrambled eggs. But of course, a high-class chef wouldn't just make plain old scrambled eggs all the time! He likes to add things like goat cheese and truffles, the latter of which you may be surprised to learn that you can also find in canned form.
Canned truffles are slightly different than their fresh counterpart, in that they have already been cooked. They are usually still all-natural, but they may not taste quite as strong as the fresh kind. For this reason, scrambled eggs with canned truffles call for a bit of extra prep time. You should beat the eggs in a bowl as normal, then break up the canned truffle and sprinkle it into the mix. Stir it again, then strain it to remove any over-large chunks, then let the eggs sit in the fridge for 24 hours. Stir them one last time and then start scrambling them as you normally would. If that seems like too much waiting, you can save a bit of time by boiling the canned truffle instead and creating a sort of broth, which you can then add to eggs or other dishes to give them an extra layer of fanciness at any time.
5. Evaporated milk
Adding milk or even a cream like half and half to scrambled eggs is pretty standard. It makes them nice and fluffy and delicately soft, and it also stretches them a bit further, meaning that it requires fewer eggs to fill yourself and your family up at the breakfast table. Did you know, though, that you can add evaporated milk as well?
Whisking evaporated milk into your beaten egg mixture gives your scrambled eggs a light, lovely lift. But be careful not to go overboard. Nestle's Carnation website recommends using just a tablespoon of evaporated milk per added egg. So, if you are using three eggs, you should add three tablespoons of evaporated milk, otherwise, things may get soupy or won't cook properly. You should also keep in mind that your finished eggs will still be a bit moist and not dry, as this added liquid makes them cook up a bit differently than your typical scrambled eggs.
6. Canned corn
Canned corn is another unsung hero of the pantry, as it goes with pretty much any dinner and is quick to whip up. It is a great addition to soups, salads, casseroles, and more, in addition to just being a great side dish. Plus, its neutral flavor works well with scrambled eggs, to which it can add texture as well as taste.
To use canned corn in your egg dish, start by draining the water from the can and heating up some oil or butter in a non-stick skillet. Add the corn to the pan and cook it for a few minutes, then add in the beaten eggs. Corn is a popular ingredient in Tex-Mex-style dishes, so you can also add things like jarred roasted peppers, bell peppers, or jalapenos after the corn to add color and another pop of flavor and spice. When the eggs are cooked, you can add some shredded cheese to top it off, and voila — you've just taken scrambled eggs from breakfast to dinner once again.
7. Roasted red peppers
While additions like corn or evaporated milk can give your plate of scrambled eggs a different consistency and a pleasant but light flavor, you might be looking to take your eggs up a notch higher in the taste department. Jarred roasted peppers are the perfect way to do this.
Fresh bell peppers are great, but they take time to clean, slice, and dice, and they may not be in season at the moment. Roasted red peppers in a jar, however, are always there for you. The canning process makes them soft and intensifies their already rich, bold, sweet flavor, which will, in turn, make your plain scrambled egg dish into something gourmet. Just add them to the pan shortly before adding the eggs to give them a chance to release some of their moisture and heat up. Once they are lightly seared (or just hot, depending on the texture you are going for), add in the beaten eggs and proceed as normal. The resulting dish will be a vibrantly colored, intensely flavored masterpiece.
8. Pickles
Pickles are not just for hamburgers anymore! You can give new purpose to that ever-present jar of pickles in your fridge by adding some to your scrambled eggs. There are several ways to give your eggs a vinegary kick with pickles: the first is to chop up some pickles into small pieces and add them to a skillet with some chopped onions if desired. Then just add the eggs and scramble them.
The second way is to add only the pickle juice to your beaten eggs to infuse them with the flavor of the pickle brine. If you really love pickles, you can do both. Or, if you want your pickles to stay crispier and crunchier and your eggs to stay a bit eggier, you can chop the pickles and add them to the scrambled eggs when you take them off the stove. Both dill and sweet pickles can work for this dish, so you have even more options in that regard.
9. Canned green beans
Canned green beans, like canned corn, are another pantry stable. They work very well as a side dish or as a part of a larger dish like soup or stew, but that's not all they are good for. You can also chop them up and add them to your scrambled eggs for a tasty but not overwhelming flavor. They add a nice, satisfying taste and texture without adding any spice or anything that may be tough for someone to digest, which is a huge plus. This is also a great way to get your kids to actually, maybe, enjoy eating their vegetables.
Just like with corn, you should drain the green beans before adding them to the pan and cooking them lightly. This gives them time to dry out a bit and to get a bit of that delicious sear going. Add salt and pepper to taste, then add the eggs and scramble them up. If you feel that the individual green beans are too long, you can chop them into bite-sized pieces after draining and before adding them to the pan.
10. Canned tuna
Ah, canned tuna: a favorite of both chefs and their cats. You would be hard-pressed to find a cabinet that doesn't have at least one can of tuna in it, which means that you can most likely make this dish tonight.
While eggs are already a source of protein, canned tuna can help you make an even more protein-packed dinner that goes further and fills you up better. You can use any kind of tuna you have, whether it is tuna in water or tuna in oil. Just be sure to drain it before breaking it into smaller pieces and adding it to the pan. You don't really need to cook the tuna very much or at all before adding the eggs, as this is a food that can also be eaten straight from the can. This makes this one of the quickest canned additions on this list, and it works great for a scramble because you also need to break up the tuna chunks anyway.
11. Capers
If you want to add a little Mediterranean flare to your scrambled eggs, look no further than capers. These little flower buds grow on a bush and are preserved in a jar with tons of salt, which extends their lifespan for years.
Before you toss them into your scrambled egg dish, though, you will need to wash off that salt. The best way to do this is to spoon the amount of capers you want to use into a glass and fill it with water. Remember: less is more with capers, as they have a very strong, tangy taste, so don't go overboard. Let them soak for a while, then place them in a strainer and rinse them under running water. You can then add them to your scrambled eggs as-is, or you can cut them into smaller pieces so their tangy goodness gets into every bite. Capers and eggs make a great pair on their own, but you can also combine them with other ingredients like tuna or tomatoes for a more elaborate dish.
12. Canned potatoes
I will be honest here: If I could eat potatoes for every meal every day, I would. So, no one should be surprised that I have tested adding all kinds of potatoes to scrambled eggs... and just about every other dish I have made. And what I have discovered is that canned potatoes can really cut down your prep time, which makes them perfect for those nights when you need to make dinner in a hurry.
With canned potatoes, there is no washing, no peeling, no cutting (unless you get whole canned potatoes instead of cubed or sliced), and there is much less waiting around for them to get soft in the pan. Thanks to the heat and moisture added during the canning process, canned potatoes are softer than their fresh counterparts, so they don't take nearly as long to cook. Still, though, you should add them to the pan and let them cook for a while before adding your eggs, as this will give them a nice, brown exterior and that lovely fried potato taste.
In the interest of full disclosure, I will admit that canned potatoes don't usually taste as good as fresh. But adding them to something like scrambled eggs makes this difference less noticeable and can make for a really tasty dish regardless, especially if you add shredded cheese at the end.
13. Jalapeno peppers
For most people, scrambled eggs are a comfort food. They are easy to digest, easy to cook, and there are typically no surprises in the form of spices and heat. But where's the fun in that?
If you want to add some more spice to your life, consider tossing some canned, chopped jalapeno peppers into your scrambled eggs. These make for a particularly great dish when you also add onions and/or bell peppers. To start, add the jalapenos, onions, and peppers to a hot skillet and cook until the onions become transparent or the jalapenos are lightly cooked (don't let them get mushy). Then, beat the eggs and add them in as well. Once the eggs are cooked, finish things off with some cheese for a spicy, Mexican-inspired breakfast.
One thing to keep in mind, however, is that you should not underestimate the spiciness of jalapeno peppers. It is a good idea to give them a taste test before adding them to the mix, as you don't want to turn this comfort food into a five-alarm mouth fire.