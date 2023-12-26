Give Chicken Parm The Best Crunch Possible With A Cornflake Coating
Chicken parmesan is a timeless, classic dish that never seems to lose its appetizing appeal. Its irresistible taste ensures its presence on menus far and wide, extending beyond just Italian restaurants. What could be better than warm, succulent chicken breast covered in rich marinara sauce and melted mozzarella? And let's not overlook one key element to this dish: its crispy coating. When you bite into a piece of chicken parm, there's nothing better than hearing that satisfying crunch. It's that extra bit of sensory gratification that makes this dish so enticing.
You can give your chicken parm the best crunch possible by adding crushed cornflakes to its breading. Crafting the crunchy breaded component amidst the saucy and cheesy layers can be a challenge, and that's where the unique crispy and robust texture of cornflakes comes into play. Once you learn this little trick, you'll be equipped to give your chicken parm the biggest crunch ever.
Adding cornflakes to your chicken parm's coating
Move over, panko: Cornflakes are about to take over. The first thing you'll want is a box of cornflakes that you can use as your chicken parmesan's coating. You'll also want a big zip-close freezer bag that you can pour your cornflakes into for crushing. Make sure you pour a generous amount, because the flakes will become more powdery and smaller in size as you crush them. You'll want to use about ½ cup of cornflakes per pound of chicken. After measuring, pour the cornflakes into the zip-close bag and seal it.
Next, take a rolling pin and crush the cornflakes up. This will prevent a mess on the counter, and you'll have all your crushed cornflakes in one place. The final step is to dip your flour-covered chicken breasts into a bowl with your egg mixture, and then into the cornflakes, before frying. You'll notice its crispy coating, ready to be crunched and enjoyed during your meal.
More crunchy chicken parm-based meals you'll love
Once you enjoy the crunchy texture of cornflakes in your chicken parmesan, you'll be hooked. Luckily, you'll be able to make even more meals that include this delicious crunch. Instead of throwing your crispy chicken parm onto some pasta, you can add even more crunch by creating chicken parm wraps. As opposed to using flour tortillas for your wrap, use egg roll wrappers instead for a lower-calorie, yet still-crunchy option. Cut your chicken parm into strips, then envelope them inside the egg roll wrappers before baking. You can also wrap your chicken parm strips with lettuce. This will provide you with a refreshing snack or appetizer, and you'll be able to squeeze some chicken parm into every one of your meals from now on.
Not in the mood for wraps? Try turning your crispy chicken strips into chicken parm fries or assembling a crunchy chicken parmesan burger to enjoy your culinary creation without needing to cook up an accompanying pasta.