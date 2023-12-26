Give Chicken Parm The Best Crunch Possible With A Cornflake Coating

Chicken parmesan is a timeless, classic dish that never seems to lose its appetizing appeal. Its irresistible taste ensures its presence on menus far and wide, extending beyond just Italian restaurants. What could be better than warm, succulent chicken breast covered in rich marinara sauce and melted mozzarella? And let's not overlook one key element to this dish: its crispy coating. When you bite into a piece of chicken parm, there's nothing better than hearing that satisfying crunch. It's that extra bit of sensory gratification that makes this dish so enticing.

You can give your chicken parm the best crunch possible by adding crushed cornflakes to its breading. Crafting the crunchy breaded component amidst the saucy and cheesy layers can be a challenge, and that's where the unique crispy and robust texture of cornflakes comes into play. Once you learn this little trick, you'll be equipped to give your chicken parm the biggest crunch ever.