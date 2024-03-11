How Does A Bamboo Steamer Basket Work?

Bamboo steamers are an inexpensive and incredibly effective tool to get perfectly steamed food at home. But if you're unfamiliar with the bamboo steamer, you may be a bit daunted at first glance — but then ultimately surprised to find out just how crazy easy they are to use. Simply put, they work by setting the bamboo steamer inside an open pot of simmering water. Doing this allows the steamer to trap the steam and cook your food thoroughly with the power of indirect, steamy heat. You can get these steamers pretty easily and cheaply, as they're available at most Asian grocery stores and typically cost as little as 20 dollars.

The steamer basket is made to sit inside a wok (or similarly-sized pan) filled with simmering water. The trick to it — and it's not much of a trick — is to make sure that the water touches the bottom rim of the steamer basket without bubbling up inside the compartment holding the food. The bottoms of steamer baskets are filled with holes or slats to allow in steam, which, when held in by a lid, will either cook or reheat. The reason for this steamer basket placement is twofold: First, you want to steam your food, not boil it; and second, having the water in contact with the base of the steamer basket prevents scorching.