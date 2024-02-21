The Biggest Mistake You're Making With Jiaozi, According To Chef Jing Gao

Whether you want to celebrate the new lunar new year or you just want to broaden your horizons and try food from other parts of the world, one fun meal to make is jiaozi, or Chinese dumplings. These bite-sized foods are a symbol of wealth and prosperity and are a common feature on Chinese dinner tables around this time of year.

They're also heavily involved, requiring you to make the dough for your wrappers, put together a filling, shape and pack the food, and finally cook it all to perfection. That makes jiaozi dumplings a great meal to get the whole family involved in the preparation and to bring everyone together!

However, it also means that there are a lot of things that can go wrong. Chef Jing Gao, a renowned expert on Chinese cuisine and CEO of Fly By Jing, tells us that one common error beginners make when trying to make jiaozi is to overfill their dumplings. Getting just the right amount of stuffing in them avoids them ripping, tearing, or exploding and creating an oozy mess.