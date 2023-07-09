All You Need Is Canned Tuna To Elevate A Classic Crostini
Humble tins of fish have been on our supermarket shelves for decades. They're finally receiving due recognition in recent years, and thankfully, experts say that tinned fish is here to stay. No longer relegated to packed lunches (though we won't say no to a tuna salad sandwich), more and more people are realizing that tinned varieties are some of the best ways to enjoy seafood at its peak of flavor. So much so, that the addition of tinned fish is now a way to elevate a platter of food!
As classy as passed appetizers are at a party, it's always good to have more ideas on hand to upgrade your hors d'oeuvres further. Our proposition: include crostinis on the menu, and put some tinned fish on it.
Crostinis are the more general-purpose relative of the bruschetta, being excellent canvases for you to explore different flavor combinations. All you need for fancy crostini is thin slices of toast, a heap of oil-packed canned tuna, and just a sprinkling of fresh herbs. The texture and flavor combinations will knock your guests' tastebuds out of the park; crunchy bread and soft fish, smooth oil and bright herbs. Talk about instant pizzazz!
Tuna, toast, and more
There are two important factors to consider when it comes to canned tuna. First is whether it's packed in oil or packed in water. When should you use one over the other? The short of it is that tuna packed in oil is best if you're serving it straight up with maybe just a bit of acid or herbs, and tuna packed in water is best if you're planning on adding fat in during the preparation, like in a tuna salad or pâté.
The second thing you should think about is what type of tuna to use. There is more than one variety of tuna, and they all suit different types of preparations. Skipjack tuna is the most popular type available, and it's best used in recipes that have stronger flavors as it is one of the meatier-tasting tunas. If you find yourself with cans of Ventresca tuna, it won't need much more than a slice of fresh tomato with a tiny sprinkle of flaky salt.
Crostini ideas for days
If, for any reason, tuna isn't your thing, there are other tinned fish options for crostini. Tinned mackerel or sardines are delicious prepared in the same ways that you would for tinned tuna. Do remember that these smaller oily fish require a bit more acid to cut through the fat, so toss them with a basic vinaigrette for a balanced taste profile. Look also for these canned salmon brands to perk up with fresh dill or tarragon for a delicious fish canapé.
Veering away from fish altogether, you can try out different tinned shellfish. Mussels, squid, and cockles are popularly tinned in parts of Europe and are a favorite for an easy snack. Zhuzh them up for your crostinis much the same way as you would other tinned seafood, and you've got yourself appetizers that your party guests will be raving about for days after.