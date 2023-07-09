All You Need Is Canned Tuna To Elevate A Classic Crostini

Humble tins of fish have been on our supermarket shelves for decades. They're finally receiving due recognition in recent years, and thankfully, experts say that tinned fish is here to stay. No longer relegated to packed lunches (though we won't say no to a tuna salad sandwich), more and more people are realizing that tinned varieties are some of the best ways to enjoy seafood at its peak of flavor. So much so, that the addition of tinned fish is now a way to elevate a platter of food!

As classy as passed appetizers are at a party, it's always good to have more ideas on hand to upgrade your hors d'oeuvres further. Our proposition: include crostinis on the menu, and put some tinned fish on it.

Crostinis are the more general-purpose relative of the bruschetta, being excellent canvases for you to explore different flavor combinations. All you need for fancy crostini is thin slices of toast, a heap of oil-packed canned tuna, and just a sprinkling of fresh herbs. The texture and flavor combinations will knock your guests' tastebuds out of the park; crunchy bread and soft fish, smooth oil and bright herbs. Talk about instant pizzazz!