Lettuce Is More Important Than You Think For A Perfect BLT

There are a variety of ways you can use your lettuce creatively to make your BLT sing. You might want to keep your BLT straightforward and traditional — but if you're up for a quick, easy way to take it to the next level, consider adding in a couple of basil leaves with your lettuce — the sweet, herbaceous flavor will add a to the overall flavor profile, as well as a hint of pepper, making the addition one of the most delicious ways to use basil. But you'll want to keep in mind that basil is much more aromatic and possesses a stronger flavor than standard lettuce, so don't go overboard.

And if you're looking for an awesome hack for a mess-free sandwich, wrap one sturdy piece of lettuce around the side of your bacon and tomato and place it on your sandwich instead of using multiple pieces. This will keep your other toppings from spilling out of the side of your sandwich, while still preventing the wetter toppings from touching the bread and keeping your sandwich crisp and delicious.

There are so many different ingredients that will take your BLT to new heights. As long as you use your lettuce to prevent moisture from ruining your bread, you can let your imagination run wild.