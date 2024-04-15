Lettuce Is More Important Than You Think For A Perfect BLT
The BLT needs no introduction. This genuinely iconic sandwich is an exercise in simplicity, with its combination of smoky bacon, fresh lettuce, and toasty bread, all enhanced by creamy mayo. It's savory, crisp, and full of robust, layered flavor, making it one of the best sandwiches ever to hit your lunch hour.. In fact, since its relatively mysterious emergence (thought to be toward the end of the 19th century or even earlier), the BLT has become a staple on every diner menu and can be found in various forms and in all kinds of establishments — from neighborhood spots to cafes run by Michelin-starred chefs.
Of course, a great BLT wouldn't be complete without a generous serving of lettuce, but not for the reason you might think. In addition to the crispness and mild yet refreshing flavor it adds to your sandwich, lettuce protects your precious bread from becoming oversaturated with bacon grease and the juice from the tomato. Adding a few leaves to both the top and bottom of your sandwich makes clever use of the crunchy green vegetable.
Why your lettuce is crucial to a great BLT
Making a great BLT begins with determining the best type of lettuce to use. While ardent fans of the sandwich have varying opinions on exactly which lettuce makes for the best BLT, many swear by iceberg for its uniquely satisfying crunch; others prefer butterhead or romaine for their leafiness, lighter crunch, and nutritional benefits. However, there's no "right" choice; you can simply use whatever lettuce type your palate prefers. Just be sure to use a variety that possesses enough hardiness to contribute to a sturdy sandwich structure.
You want a crisp taste throughout your BLT, so nailing the layering of your sandwich is also crucial so your lettuce can do its job. After spreading mayo on your bread slices, place some of your lettuce on top of your bottom slice, as well as just underneath your top slice so it can flank your bacon and tomato and keep their juices from seeping through the bread. But be sure your lettuce is completely dry before you top your bread slices with it. One quick, easy method of drying freshly rinsed lettuce is to gently roll it with a dish towel to absorb any residual moisture. Once you unroll your lettuce, you're ready to go.
Other lettuce tips for a great BLT
There are a variety of ways you can use your lettuce creatively to make your BLT sing. You might want to keep your BLT straightforward and traditional — but if you're up for a quick, easy way to take it to the next level, consider adding in a couple of basil leaves with your lettuce — the sweet, herbaceous flavor will add a to the overall flavor profile, as well as a hint of pepper, making the addition one of the most delicious ways to use basil. But you'll want to keep in mind that basil is much more aromatic and possesses a stronger flavor than standard lettuce, so don't go overboard.
And if you're looking for an awesome hack for a mess-free sandwich, wrap one sturdy piece of lettuce around the side of your bacon and tomato and place it on your sandwich instead of using multiple pieces. This will keep your other toppings from spilling out of the side of your sandwich, while still preventing the wetter toppings from touching the bread and keeping your sandwich crisp and delicious.
There are so many different ingredients that will take your BLT to new heights. As long as you use your lettuce to prevent moisture from ruining your bread, you can let your imagination run wild.