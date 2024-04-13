Expert Tips For Storing Feta Cheese (And How To Tell If It's Gone Bad)

Kathleen Serino shared with The Daily Meal that salty brine is the key to fresh feta. As she explained, "This cheese really does last longer in plenty of brine." That's because the liquid it's packed in helps the cheese retain its moisture, just like mozzarella's brine does.

When we asked Serino what to do when the liquid gets low, she advised, "You could top it off with a bit of filtered water and salt." To do so, just dissolve about 2 teaspoons of kosher salt in 1 to 2 cups of water, depending on how salty you want your cheese to be. Then, completely submerge your feta in the brine before sealing it in an airtight container and popping it in the refrigerator. And remember, as Serino emphasized, "Use a utensil or very clean hands to remove [the cheese] from [the] brine; don't use anything unclean." This tip will help you avoid contamination and extend your feta's shelf life.

Speaking of shelf life, feta has a range; while it may last up to six months, some recommend eating opened feta within a week or two. Serino, however, told us, "You want to eat it sooner rather than later to enjoy its maximum deliciousness." Even if the cheese isn't going bad, per se, you'll still get a tastier snack if you eat it shortly after opening.