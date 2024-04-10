Ina Garten's Simple Baked Potato Addition Packs A Flavorful Punch
Celebrity chef Ina Garten knows how to elevate basic dishes, effortlessly taking comfort food to the next level with her expert, special touches. The Barefoot Contessa has plenty of tips to help you up your cooking game, including adding one simple ingredient to boost the flavor of your baked potato: Feta cheese. The tangy, brined cheese made from sheep's milk or a combination of goat's and sheep's milk is the perfect addition you're missing for the tastiest Ina Garten-approved baked potato.
You've probably sprinkled shredded cheddar cheese on your baked potato before, but this crumbly, creamy, sharp-tasting cheese will awaken your taste buds in an entirely different way. While you could certainly sprinkle some crumbles over the top, Garten ingeniously blends the feta in a food processor with olive oil, lemon juice, cream cheese, and salt and pepper, creating a deliciously creamy and cheesy mixture.
This whipped feta can be spread on top of your cut-open baked potato instead of sour cream, giving you a tasty tangy flavor with every delicious bite. Don't forget to sprinkle on a few chives for a subtle oniony flavor that pairs perfectly with the briny feta.
The best type of feta for your potato
In case you didn't know, feta cheese comes in many types with different flavors and textures. The tangy cheese originates from Greece but is now manufactured and sold in various countries around the world. Traditionally, Greek feta is made with mostly sheep's milk and some goat's milk, has a salty and tangy flavor, and may have a crumbly, dry texture, depending on the amount of Goat's milk used. French feta is typically made with sheep's milk but has a milder flavor than the Greek variety. Other types of feta, like Danish and Australian feta, are made with cow's milk and have a milder flavor and creamier texture.
Ina Garten prefers using Greek feta for her baked potato due to the tanginess it brings to the creamy, cheesey mixture. However, it's largely up to personal preference which type of feta you use. If you prefer a milder-tasting cheese, the famous chef advises using a French feta instead. The tanginess of Greek feta perfectly balances the sweetness of the cream cheese in Garten's whipped feta mixture. However, if you simply want to sprinkle the potato with some feta crumbles, a milder feta might be a better option, depending on your preference for briny and salty soft cheese.
Other ways to incorporate feta with potatoes
Besides making a creamy feta spread or sprinkling feta crumbles on your baked potatoes, there are plenty of other ways to incorporate this briny cheese into your potato dishes. For one, while we often think of russet potatoes as the best choice for baked potatoes, try switching it up by adding feta cheese to a baked sweet potato. The tanginess of the cheese pairs perfectly with the sweet nuttiness.
For an extra tasty and nutritious snack or side, make it a loaded sweet potato by topping it with feta cheese, sautéed spinach and arugula, and toasted walnuts. Or, switch it up by making some delicious sweet potato and feta pancakes, a perfectly unique dinnertime side that friends and family will love. Try giving your potato salad a tangy twist by adding some crumbled feta. Classic creamy potato salads are always a favorite at picnics and barbecues — take it to the next level by adding this tangy cheese into the mix, transforming a traditional side into an elevated potato salad that's sure to impress your guests.