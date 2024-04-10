Ina Garten's Simple Baked Potato Addition Packs A Flavorful Punch

Celebrity chef Ina Garten knows how to elevate basic dishes, effortlessly taking comfort food to the next level with her expert, special touches. The Barefoot Contessa has plenty of tips to help you up your cooking game, including adding one simple ingredient to boost the flavor of your baked potato: Feta cheese. The tangy, brined cheese made from sheep's milk or a combination of goat's and sheep's milk is the perfect addition you're missing for the tastiest Ina Garten-approved baked potato.

You've probably sprinkled shredded cheddar cheese on your baked potato before, but this crumbly, creamy, sharp-tasting cheese will awaken your taste buds in an entirely different way. While you could certainly sprinkle some crumbles over the top, Garten ingeniously blends the feta in a food processor with olive oil, lemon juice, cream cheese, and salt and pepper, creating a deliciously creamy and cheesy mixture.

This whipped feta can be spread on top of your cut-open baked potato instead of sour cream, giving you a tasty tangy flavor with every delicious bite. Don't forget to sprinkle on a few chives for a subtle oniony flavor that pairs perfectly with the briny feta.