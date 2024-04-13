The Common Marinade Mistake That's Ruining Your Flank Steak

There's nothing that hits quite like a grilled, marinated flank steak. Though a lot of cuts of steak can take advantage of a marinade, flank steak does particularly well with them. Flank steak has a ton of natural beefy flavor, but as a well-exercised muscle with a relatively thick grain, it has very little fat. This means it can be pretty tough, so the right type of marinade does a great job of helping tenderize the meat in addition to bringing more flavors to the table.

But as with so many things in cooking, timing is everything here. If you don't marinate your flank steak for long enough, you're not going to get the tenderness you want (although short marinades can still contribute flavor). But if you marinate it for too long in an acid (or even in too much acid), you could turn the exterior to mush — which is one of the most common mistakes people make with flank steak. The generally accepted rule is that marinating flank steak in a marinade that has an acidic component for more than just a few hours is a bad idea. And if you're using citrus juice, the time may be even shorter than that — at least, depending on who you ask.