Take Caution Before Trying This Air Fryer Grease Tip

If you're always on the lookout for helpful air fryer hacks, you may be familiar with a particular anti-grease trick. Some people recommend adding a bit of water to the device's drawer to stop it from smoking. Smokey air fryers are usually caused by fat and grease lingering at the bottom of the device, which may burn as you continue cooking. While it may be fine to add water to the device under limited circumstances, you must proceed with caution if you choose to do so.

Keep in mind that this tip might not be compatible with all air fryers, as only certain models include a drawer. Without a drawer, water will simply drip through the basket and damage electrical components. If your air fryer's design does include a drawer, be sure to add only a small amount of water (approximately one to three tablespoons) and never go beyond the line designating the maximum amount.