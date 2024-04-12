Take Caution Before Trying This Air Fryer Grease Tip
If you're always on the lookout for helpful air fryer hacks, you may be familiar with a particular anti-grease trick. Some people recommend adding a bit of water to the device's drawer to stop it from smoking. Smokey air fryers are usually caused by fat and grease lingering at the bottom of the device, which may burn as you continue cooking. While it may be fine to add water to the device under limited circumstances, you must proceed with caution if you choose to do so.
Keep in mind that this tip might not be compatible with all air fryers, as only certain models include a drawer. Without a drawer, water will simply drip through the basket and damage electrical components. If your air fryer's design does include a drawer, be sure to add only a small amount of water (approximately one to three tablespoons) and never go beyond the line designating the maximum amount.
Why water in an air fryer can be hazardous
Despite what the name suggests, air fryers don't really fry food. These appliances use a heating element and fan to cook food, while the basket ensures that hot air can circulate efficiently. With models that have drawers, these compartments are intended to prevent fat from making contact with the heating element. And while they can hold a small amount of water, overfilling the drawer can result in major issues.
Some air fryers can reach a maximum temperature of 450 degrees Fahrenheit, which means that the heating element can become extremely hot. Should the heating element get wet, the device could blow a circuit in your home. If electrical wiring experiences water damage, there's also a risk of fire. Along with safety risks, too much water in an air fryer (or adding water to a device that lacks the right components) could cause irreparable damage to the convenient cooking appliance.
What to do if your air fryer doesn't have a drawer
Air fryer design can vary greatly from model to model, which means that your device may lack a grease drawer. In this case, using a basket liner is a good alternative. Because air circulation is a key component in air frying, make sure that your liner has perforations to allow hot air to flow through. Stick with materials like parchment paper and aluminum foil, and avoid lining your air fryer with wax paper, as wax paper is incapable of withstanding the high temperatures generated by these appliances.
If you don't want to use a disposable product, there are also silicone liners with perforations that can be cleaned and reused. Silicone is very resistant to heat, which means you won't need to worry about the material burning and melting. And many options are dishwasher safe for more convenient clean up. No matter which air fryer tips and tricks you employ, be sure to always use the device in the manner intended by the manufacturer.