Brown Butter Is The Ultimate Ingredient For Sweet And Toasty Popcorn
Movie theater popcorn is a nostalgic favorite, and especially once you get a whiff of that "butter-flavored topping," the craving can be undeniable. But the truth is, there's a way to get a whole lot more flavor into your favorite film-time snack; a natural, customizable alternative comes in the form of nutty, fragrant, and totally irresistible brown butter.This takes the classic butter and popcorn partnership to a whole new stratosphere, as the toasty, caramel-like notes of browned butter complement and level up that sweet-savory corn profile.
Brown butter is as easy to make as it is to enjoy. Simply heat butter in a frying pan over medium heat until it begins to foam. Once the butter starts sizzling, the butterfat and milk solids begin to separate. Those solids, which appear as little flecks, will begin to collect at the bottom of the pan where they will toast up, becoming nutty and exceptionally delicious. It helps if you use a lighter-colored pan, that way you can see the little brown dots start to develop, and make sure to keep an eye on them so you can prevent burning.
Once your butter is browned to perfection, drizzle over your favorite popcorn and toss to coat, then salt and season to your taste. You can get creative by adding cayenne for heat, grated cheese and herbs for an extra savory take, or cinnamon sugar for a sweeter spin. Then flip on your favorite flick, and enjoy the whole delicious scene.
Why brown butter is delicious
In France, brown butter is referred to as beurre noisette as a nod to the color, which brings hazelnuts to mind, but this delicious ingredient is unique and so accessible anywhere in the world because it doesn't require stocking or purchasing anything more than a stick of butter. The process is simple and economical, as it transforms a single item into something with a different, versatile, and extremely delicious flavor profile.
Brown butter is the result of a phenomenon called the Maillard reaction — a term that describes the process of browning certain foods and deepening their flavor. This is the secret of the super delicious butter, as all those milk solids become toasty and nutty and aromatic.
When making brown butter, take note of the style of butter you're using, too. European-style butters,which are above 82% milk fat (or more), will brown faster as the higher solid-to-liquid ratio means the water will evaporate more quickly than American-style butters, which typically lie around 80%. You can also store brown butter in the fridge, so make extra ahead of time and you'll always have a little on hand to enhance your dishes.
More brown butter inspiration
While it's ideal for popcorn cravings, brown butter isn't out of place in any instance where you'd use classic butter. Spread it on toast, slather on grilled summer corn, or smother mashed potatoes, and you'll have to go no further for a super flavorful meal.
At breakfast, brown butter brings out the malty goodness of waffles, pancakes, and French toast, and pairs perfectly with maple syrup. Even use it to fry eggs or add creaminess to a scramble. It can also add an element of toastiness to home fries and hash browns.
Brown butter also makes savory dishes sing. Try it with fresh sage on butternut squash ravioli, baste your favorite steak with garlic and brown butter, or moisten slices of turkey with rosemary and thyme brown butter. Use this liquid gold to pan-fry fish with orange or lemon zest, saute your vegetables, or even drizzle it over lobster or crab on a toasted bun for a complex spin on a classic Connecticut roll.
It's also highly useful for stepping up your baked good game. Incorporate browned butter into your favorite batch of chocolate chip cookies or brownies, and whip it into buttercream to add depth and temper some of the sweetness when frosting cake. When swapping into a recipe, remember to account for evaporation during the browning process, as its volume reduces by about a quarter. And of course, it never helps to have extra on hand for a flawless bucket of popcorn anytime.