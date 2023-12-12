Brown Butter Is The Ultimate Ingredient For Sweet And Toasty Popcorn

Movie theater popcorn is a nostalgic favorite, and especially once you get a whiff of that "butter-flavored topping," the craving can be undeniable. But the truth is, there's a way to get a whole lot more flavor into your favorite film-time snack; a natural, customizable alternative comes in the form of nutty, fragrant, and totally irresistible brown butter.This takes the classic butter and popcorn partnership to a whole new stratosphere, as the toasty, caramel-like notes of browned butter complement and level up that sweet-savory corn profile.

Brown butter is as easy to make as it is to enjoy. Simply heat butter in a frying pan over medium heat until it begins to foam. Once the butter starts sizzling, the butterfat and milk solids begin to separate. Those solids, which appear as little flecks, will begin to collect at the bottom of the pan where they will toast up, becoming nutty and exceptionally delicious. It helps if you use a lighter-colored pan, that way you can see the little brown dots start to develop, and make sure to keep an eye on them so you can prevent burning.

Once your butter is browned to perfection, drizzle over your favorite popcorn and toss to coat, then salt and season to your taste. You can get creative by adding cayenne for heat, grated cheese and herbs for an extra savory take, or cinnamon sugar for a sweeter spin. Then flip on your favorite flick, and enjoy the whole delicious scene.