Transform Leftover Hamburger Buns Into Crunchy Homemade Croutons

When the weather warms up and the sun hangs around for a little bit longer, it's the perfect time to start planning picnics and cookouts with friends and family. And, what cookout would be complete without juicy hamburgers to chomp on? The only trouble is, after all is said and done, it's not uncommon to still have extra burger fixings hanging around, especially buns. Rather than just throwing these away and letting them go to waste, you can turn those leftover hamburger buns into croutons.

The key is to chop the buns up into small cubes, toss them with some fat and your favorite seasoning, and then bake them in the oven until they're crispy and golden brown. Then, use them in salads, atop a bowl of soup, stirred into scrambled eggs, or any other way you like. They're easy to make, super versatile, and a great way to get rid of pesky leftovers.